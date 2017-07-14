Malacañang has dismissed the latest criticisms of Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement where he was supposedly “goading’ people to kill drug addicts at the height of his administration’s war on drugs.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said Morales had taken Duterte’s statement “out of context” during a recent interview.

“I think she is really taking it out of context,” Abella said during the Palace press conference on Friday.

“Again and again, we’ve stated about how the President expresses himself and that particular statement may have been taken out of context,” he added.

Morales, in an interview with Japanese television network NHK on Thursday, said Duterte’s threats to kill criminals were “unacceptable.”

“He’s goading people to kill people. That’s a problem. The directive to kill people under any situation irrespective to the context, to me that’s unacceptable,” Morales said.

But the Palace official said Morales was merely expressing her views on Duterte during the interview.

“That’s her opinion,” Abella said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE