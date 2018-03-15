Palace orders NFA audit

First of two parts

MALACAÑANG has uncovered questionable sales of rice by the National Food Authority (NFA) that led to a shortfall in buffer stocks and a price spike in February, prompting the Palace to order an audit of the state-run grains agency.

A well-placed administration source told The Manila Times the NFA disposed of a significant volume of rice from November to January, ahead of the buffer stock shortfall.

The audit seeks to find out where the sacks of government-subsidized rice went to, the source said in an interview.

The Palace order puts even greater pressure on NFA Administrator Jason Aquino to account for the shortfall, considering that the interagency NFA Council was forced to allow the importation of 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to augment supplies.

Lawmakers, led by Senators Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe, have called for the resignation of Aquino, a retired military officer, for his supposed failure to fulfill the NFA’s mandate of ensuring the adequate supply of affordable staple while providing a decent income to rice farmers.

The NFA is supposed to maintain a rice buffer stock of 30 days during lean months and 15 days during regular months.

A Senate agriculture committee inquiry on February 27 found that the NFA buffer stock had gone down to 1.7 days and worse, the agency had been experiencing low rice buffer stock levels since March 2017.

NFA officials declined to be interviewed for this story, saying they were not authorized to speak to the media about the issues hounding the grains agency.

Speculation triggered by Aquino?

Assistant Secretary Mercidita Sombilla of the National Economic and Development Authority told senators the announcement of Aquino about the depletion of government rice stocks created speculation among traders.

Sombilla noted that prices of commercial rice in the market were stable before the NFA came out with the press release about the low NFA rice buffer stock.

“If you look at the statistics the week after the press release [on buffer stock shortage]nag-shoot up po ang prices (prices shoot up),” Sombilla added.

Villar grilled Aquino for coming up with a press release about the poor rice inventory instead of trying find a solution to beef up buffer stocks.

“I was so surprised you made those announcements when there was no reason for that. You are creating panic,” Villar told Aquino, who was appointed as NFA administrator in December 2016.

The senator said Aquino’s statement led the public into believing that there was a rice shortage, when in reality, the NFA was having problems fulfilling its mandate.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said there was no rice shortage, noting that by the end of the 2017, rice production rose to 19.6 million MT, the highest yield in Philippine history.

“By the end of this quarter our projected buffer stock of rice is three million metric tons,” Piñol told the senators.

Low palay buying price

Aquino responded by saying he was only trying to be transparent.

The NFA administrator also blamed the NFA Council for disapproving his recommendation to increase the buying price of palay or paddy rice from farmers to P22.00 per kilo from P17.00.

Aquino claimed the NFA was having a difficult time buying rice from farmers at P17.00 to beef up its inventory, because most of the traders were buying at P19.00 per kilo.

“So we recommended an increase of support price from P17.00 to P22.00 so that we can buy it from the farmers and compete with traders… but the council disapproved it so we settled for P17.00,” he explained.

Villar refused to accept Aquino’s explanation and insisted that the NFA should have checked other areas in the country where rice farmers were selling at P17.00 per kilo or even lower.

The NFA has 87 offices all over the country, she noted.

Aquino even presented data from the Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA) that showed rice prices in the country averaged at P18.90 per kilo from October to December 2017

But Sombilla said the NFA chief presented the national average, but the PSA figures per province ranged from P14.98 to P17.62 per kilo.

Aquino maintained that availability of NFA rice in the market has no effect on the prices of commercial rice because rice subsidized by the government represented only 5 percent to 10 percent of rice in the market.

NFA rice, he said practically could not compete with commercial rice because it contains 25 percent broken grains, compared with only 5 percent for commercial rice.

Sombilla said the public needed to wait until June to be able to buy NFA rice priced at P27.00 per kilo in the market.

While the NFA Council allowed the grains agency to bring in imports, the delivery was set for June so as not to overlap with the harvest season slated from the end of March until May.

Sombilla said the NFA Council had been prodding the agency to beef up its stocks as early as October or November last year, but to no avail.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA