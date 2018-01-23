Palace: Panatag issue ‘shelved’ to secure access to fishing grounds

THE Duterte administration is shelving the issue of the country’s claim on Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal to ensure that Filipino fisherfolk can freely fish there.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the clarification two days after China protested the presence of a United States warship just 12 nautical miles from Panatag Shoal, which lies within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

“Our interest is protecting the rights of our fisherfolk to fish in that area, and they are free to do that now. We stand by our principle that Scarborough Shoal is our territory, but we are shelving the issue of territory because we want to provide livelihood for our people,” Roque said in a news conference.

“What can we do if China is claiming [Panatag] shoal too? But it is clear that all the evidence that will prove our sovereignty over it are there,” Roque said.

A July 2016 ruling issued by the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration provides that Panatag Shoal is a common fishing ground for both Filipino and Chinese fisherfolk and that China violated Philippine fishermen’s fishing rights in restricting access to the shoal.

“For now, what’s important is the right to livelihood of our fishermen and right now our fishermen are able to exercise their right. Let’s just say that if there are new reclamations or new artificial islands, we would then maintain that there would be a breach of the good faith obligation, but so far, [there is]no breach,” Roque said.

“Manila and Beijing know that it is in the interest of both countries to maintain their current good relations,” Roque added.