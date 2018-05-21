Palace: PH not abandoning traditional alliance with US

THE Philippines is not abandoning its traditional alliance with the United States (US), Malacañang said on Monday, despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s “independent” foreign policy that distanced itself from the Western superpower.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque reiterated this after Philippine government officials, led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, met with the chief of the US Pacific Command in Hawaii over the weekend.

Joining the meeting with Admiral Harry Harris Jr. were Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, according to Roque.

The trip comes amid China’s deployment of bombers in the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), but Roque, in a press conference, said that the meeting was not intended to discuss the situation in the disputed region.

“I can only surmise that the visit is intended to reassure the United States that while we are pursuing an independent foreign policy, we have not actually abandoned our traditional ally, the United States,” Roque told reporters.

“That it’s probably to reassure that we value the continued friendship, and the security cooperation that we have had with the United States throughout the years,” he added.

Since assuming the presidency, Duterte has sought closer ties with China along with Russia, as he pursued a shift away from the Philippines’ traditional alliance with the US.

Duterte had unleashed tirades against the US, whose officials, including former president Barack Obama, criticized the administration’s violent crackdown against illegal drugs.

US lawmakers had also called for sanctions against the Philippines—including the halt of the sale of arms to the Philippine National Police (PNP)—as death toll linked to Duterte’s war on drugs mounted.

The relations, however, eased as Trump assumed the presidency in November. Duterte had said he considered the US President as his friend.

Asked if there’s a way for the Philippines to use it alliance with the US to possibly address the situation in West Philippine Sea, “In the absence of an actual attack, the Mutual Defense Treaty is inapplicable.”

“(It’s) because ang kailangan po doon (what we need there) is there be an actual armed attack on the Philippine territory or any of the islands . Now—so iyong build up lang po hindi po puwedeng maging basehan iyan (the [military]build up cannot be the basis),” he said.

Roque then reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement that war is not an option in resolving its dispute with China.

“Ang Estados Unidos naman pagdating sa pinag-aagawang mga isla, ang palaging punto de vista eh hindi sila nakikialam sa agawan ng teritoryo. So hindi rin maasahan naman ang Estados Unidos pagdating sa isyu ng West Philippine Sea na pinag-aagawang teritoryo (The United States when it comes to the issues on the disputed island, its point view is that it will not meddle with the territorial ro. So we cannot expect the United States when it comes to the issue on the disputed West Philippine Sea),” he said.

The US, a long-standing Philippine defense ally, had warned China of its reported military buildup.

It has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution of the South China Sea dispute, citing the need to protect freedom of navigation in the vital waterway.

Duterte has maintained a soft stance on the Philippines’ maritime dispute with China since assuming office.

He has repeatedly stressed that antagonizing China would not do Manila any good, as it could not match the Asian superpower’s military power.