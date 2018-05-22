Palace: PH sticking to alliance with US

Despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s “independent” foreign policy, the Philippines is not abandoning its traditional alliance with the United States, Malacañang said on Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. reiterated that the country remains a US ally, citing a meeting between Philippine government officials led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the chief of the US Pacific Command in Hawaii over the weekend.

Joining the meeting with Admiral Harry Harris Jr. were Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, according to Roque.

The meeting came after China’s deployment of bombers in the disputed South China Sea (West Philippine Sea), but Roque, in a news conference, said the meeting was not intended to discuss the situation in the disputed region.

“I can only surmise that the visit is intended to reassure the United States that while we are pursuing an independent foreign policy, we have not actually abandoned our traditional ally, the United States,” he added.

“That it’s probably to reassure that we value the continued friendship, and the security cooperation that we have had with the United States through the years,” the Palace spokesman said.

Since assuming the presidency, Duterte has sought closer ties with China and Russia, as he began to veer away from the US.

He had unleashed tirades against the United States, whose officials, including former President Barack Obama, criticized the Philippine leader’s crackdown on illegal drugs.

US lawmakers had called for sanctions against the Philippines, including a halt to the sale of weapons to the Philippine National Police, as the death toll linked to Duterte’s war on drugs mounted.

Relations between Manila and Washington, however, eased as Donald Trump assumed the US presidency in November 2016.

According to Duterte, he considers Trump as his friend.

When asked if the Philippines could employ its alliance with the US to address the situation in the West Philippine Sea, he said, “In the absence of an actual attack, the Mutual Defense Treaty [between Washington and Manila]is inapplicable.”

“[It’s] because ang kailangan po doon [what we need there]is an actual armed attack on the Philippine territory or any of the islands. Now, so iyong build-up lang po, hindi po puwedeng maging basehan iyan [the [military]build-up [by China]cannot be the basis],” he said.

Roque also reiterated the President’s statement that war is not an option for the Philippines in resolving its dispute with China.

“Ang Estados Unidos naman pagdating sa pinag-aagawang mga isla, ang palaging punto de vista eh hindi sila nakikialam sa agawan ng teritoryo. So hindi rin maasahan naman ang Estados Unidos pagdating sa isyu ng West Philippine Sea na pinag-aagawang teritoryo [The United States when it comes to the issues on the disputed islands, its point of view is that it will not meddle with the territorial row. So we cannot expect help from the United States when it comes to the issue on the disputed West Philippine Sea],” he said.

The US, a long-standing Philippine defense ally, also earlier warned China on its reported military build-up.

It has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution of the South China Sea dispute, citing the need to protect freedom of navigation in the vital waterway.

Duterte has maintained a soft stance on the Philippines’ maritime dispute with China since assuming office in 2016.

He has also repeatedly said that antagonizing Beijing would not do Manila any good, as it cannot match the Asian superpower’s military might.