Palace probes P60-M tourism ad

MALACANANG will investigate the Department of Tourism (DoT), a spokesman said on Monday, after the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that the government agency spent P60 million in advertisements that were aired on the program of Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo’s brothers.

Teo’s brothers Erwin and Ben host the program “Kilos Pronto,” which Ben Tulfo’s Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. produces for government-run PTV 4.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that the news of the controversial payment has reached President Rodrigo Duterte and that the Palace would look into the matter.

“Let us look into this. [Duterte] wants to know the beginning and the end [of the issue],” Roque said.

“Well, [Duterte] has some kind of executive privilege [to order the investigation]. But I can assure you, it will be looked into. The Palace is looking into the matter,” Roque said.

“You know the procedure in the Palace. There are news reports. The President will look into it. There will be some kind of investigation to be conducted and the Palace will decide the course of action,” Roque said.

Roque, however, said that Teo has no reason to leave her post amid the controversy.

Over the weekend, COA released an audit report stating that P60 million was paid by the DoT to PTV in 2017 but which allegedly “was not supported with proper documents such as the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Certificate of Performance (COP).”

The audit report said that payments totaling P60,009,560 represented “segment buy and spot placement in airing the DoT commercial advertisements within the airtime provided to Blocktimer BMUI for the daily telecast of its program, Kilos Pronto.”

“Due to the absence of the documents mentioned and the deficiencies noted, the accuracy, legality and validity of the payments made to Blocktimer BMUI in the amount of P60,009,560.00 could not be ascertained,” COA said.

This is not the first time that Teo’s name was dragged into controversy.

She was in hot water earlier in the year for reportedly bringing her makeup artist and utility staff with her in her foreign travels.

Teo, in her defense, said that she brought her executive assistant and not a makeup artist.

Malacanang also defended Teo, saying that it is her job to promote the Philippines to other countries.

The Tulfos are known supporters of Duterte during the 2016 presidential campaign. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA