Palace prodded on ecozone approvals

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) wants the Office of the President to accelerate the approval and proclamation of new economic zones.

Only six out of 58 applications for economic zones were released as of early this month, PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said.

The six new economic zones cover five information technology (IT) parks and centers and one horizontal economic zone in the Negros region.

Potential investments for the 58 economic zones are around P500 billion, Plaza said,

“We wish to have the proclamation for all [economic zones]to start building the industries,” she said, noting that principals of these projects “ are looking at Vietnam, to transfer to Vietnam. We will be losing these opportunities.”

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has also called for the presidential proclamation of pending economic zones, claiming that this has caused concern among investors.

The PCCI added that companies were delaying their investments as they wait for their projects to be PEZA-registered.

PNA