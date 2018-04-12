Palace: Provisional license for Boracay casino project void

COMPANIES planning to construct a $500-million integrated casino resort in Boracay may have to build it elsewhere as the provisional gaming license granted by the government for them to operate on the island was void, Malacañang said on Thursday.

“To operate in Boracay, yes,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque told reporters in a text message, when asked if the provisional license granted to a Macau-based gaming firm was “void from the start.” This was in light of the President’s pronouncement that no casino resort would be put up in Boracay, amid the six-month closure of the popular island beginning on April 26.

Duterte made such a strong stance despite the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (Pagcor’s) approval of the provisional license for a proposed casino-resort that would be jointly operated on a 23-hectare property in Boracay by Macau casino giant Galaxy Entertainment and its Filipino partner, Leisure and Resorts World Corp.

There were speculations that the President ordered the closure of the island to give way for the construction of a new resort-casino.

But Roque, during a press conference in Hong Kong, on Wednesday night, reiterated that Duterte did not authorize the operation of a casino in Boracay.

“I did clarify this with the President and the President said ‘as far as Boracay was concerned I have not issued any proclamation that will authorize any casino in Boracay itself,'” Roque told reporters.

“We welcome all investors, but I think the President has already addressed the issue of a new casino in Boracay. There will be no new casino in Boracay. That’s the President’s declaration. I don’t have to annotate,” he added.

Roque, however, raised the possibility that developers may proceed with the construction of a new casino-resort in other parts of the country, except Boracay.

“They could have a provisional license, if they can’t build in Boracay. Perhaps, they could build elsewhere. So that’s why I’m not saying unequivocally about the status of the Galaxy contract,” Roque said.

“But as far as Boracay is concerned, he (Duterte) wants the people to benefit from Boracay. He wants the closure of Boracay to foreign tourists. It was intended to preserve the island for the next coming generations, to be recognized and be remembered as the paradise island,” he added.

On Monday, Duterte announced that he would not allow the construction of casinos in Boracay, as he intends to transform the tourist destination into a “land reform area” that would benefit the farmers.

“There’s no plan for casino. Far from it actually. I never said building anything or even a nipa hut there. What I said is that island itself is owned by the government,” Duterte said.

“Consider Boracay a land reform area. I will give it to the farmers. Why would I put up a casino there? What will Filipinos get from there?” he added.

Pagcor on Wednesday said the license it issued to Galaxy’s local operating unit was only “provisional,” and that the company would need to go through “a long and tedious process” before getting a regular gaming license.

Galaxy and Leisure and Resorts World Corp., announced in March that they would start building the $500-million integrated resort in Boracay in 2019.

Boracay, a top island destination globally, is reeling from sewage, waste management, water pollution and other environmental problems.

The island received over two million visitors in 2017 and earned about P56 million in tourism receipts. CATHERINE S. VALENTE