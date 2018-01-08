Palace ready to defend martial law extension before Supreme Court

MALACANANG said on Monday that it was prepared to defend its basis for extending martial law in Mindanao before the Supreme Court.

This developed after opposition lawmakers and human rights activists filed separate petitions before the Supreme Court (SC) questioning the constitutionality of the extension of martial law by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Well, we can certainly defend martial law as it has been reviewed already by both Houses of Congress and both Houses of Congress, voting jointly, concluded that there is both factual and legal basis,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference.

“Two branches of the government have ruled that martial law is constitutional and we’re confident that the Philippine government, the executive, can defend this position in the Supreme Court as well,” he said.

The Palace official also noted that there have been no reports of human rights and abuses in Mindanao, which has been under martial law since May 2017.

“Certainly, since martial law has been imposed twice already, we’ve had not any documented cases of persecution against anyone,” Roque said.

With 240-27 vote at a joint session, it took Congress less than half a day to approve Duterte’s request to extend martial law in Mindanao until December 31, 2018.

On Monday, the National Union of Peoples Lawyers (NUPL) filed with the High Court a second petition seeking an urgent temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the implementation of an extended martial law.

The extension “lacks the factual basis required by the Constitution” because there is no actual rebellion in Mindanao after the defeat of the terrorists in Marawi City, the group said.

The NUPL represents a string of petitioners that includes leftist party-list organizations and human rights advocacy groups.

The petition warned that martial law extension was “actually more a threat against dissenters and activists” and the real agenda was to declare martial law nationwide to silence Duterte’s critics, especially from the Catholic Church, the media, and the organizations that the petitioners represented.

The petition echoes the arguments raised by opposition congressmen, led by Edcel Lagman of Albay, who filed the first petition in December.

The Lagman petition said there was no actual rebellion in Mindanao to justify the fresh extension.

But according to Roque, the petitioners’ allegations of unlimited martial law extensions were “mere surmises and conjectures and not supported by law and the Constitution.”

“Martial law in perpetuity is a scenario that neither the President, Congress nor the Supreme Court will allow as it is patently unconstitutional,” Roque said.

On May 23, Duterte imposed martial law in Mindanao after the principal Islamic city of Marawi was stormed by heavily-armed, homegrown extremists who pledged allegiance to Islamic State terrorists.

In July, Congress overwhelmingly voted to prolong military rule in Mindanao until yearend after the proclamation reached its 60-day constitutional limit, giving Duterte more time to stabilize the strife-torn region where IS was gaining influence.

In a rousing address to troops last October, Duterte declared Marawi liberated from terrorists after five months of fighting that gave state forces their first taste of urban warfare.

But in his letter to Congress, Duterte cited continuing threats of IS-inspired militants in seeking for an extension of martial law, adding that those who escaped the Marawi battle were actively recruiting and radicalizing those displaced by the fighting.

The five-month conflict in the southern city displaced some 350,000 residents and left dead 1,100 people.