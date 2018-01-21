Palace rejects Miascor appeal for reinstatement of contract

THE government has rejected the appeal of the aviation services provider of the two international airports in the Philippines whose contract was terminated after a series of thefts involving its staff, according to Malacanang on Sunday.

The Palace statement came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered last week the Manila International Aviation Authority (MIAA) to terminate the contract with Miascor Groundhandling Corporation, which serviced the Ninoy Aquino and Clark International Airports.

“In light of the recent directive of the President, the position of the MIAA is not to renew the contract following its expiration because of many cases / instances of pilferage, both at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Clark International Airport. These include the theft committed to the wife of a Turkish diplomat and the alleged involvement of a Miascor supervisor with illegal drugs,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The President’s order came after a returning overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) alleged that his luggage and boxes had been pilfered at the Clark International Airport.

Roque said that there was nothing to appeal as government has no existing contract with Miascor Groundhandling Corporation, and that the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)’s lease and concession agreement with Miascor has expired.

“We have to look at the bigger picture: Our national interest is of paramount importance. In particular, we need to protect airport travelers from baggage theft, especially overseas Filipino workers who work so hard to earn a living, and to make sure that potential tourists and investors are not turned off by such incidents at the airport,” Roque said.

Roque, however, assured the public that that there would be no service disruption at the airport despite the termination of Miascor’s services. LLANESCA T. PANTI