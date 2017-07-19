PLANNING your vacations for 2018? Take a peek at the official list of regular and special non-working days in the country for 2018, according to a schedule released by Malacanang on Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Proclamation 269 declaring 10 regular holidays and eight special non-working days for next year, paving the way for several long weekends.

The 2018 regular holidays include:

New Year’s Day, January 1 (Monday); Maundy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; Araw ng Kagitingan, April 9 (Monday); Labor Day, May 1 (Tuesday); Independence Day, June 12 (Tuesday); National Heroes Day, August 27 (last Monday of August); Bonifacio Day, November 30 (Friday); Christmas Day, December 25 (Tuesday); and, Rizal Day, December 30 (Sunday).

The special non-working days are Chinese New Year, February 16 (Friday); EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary, February 25 (Sunday); Black Saturday, March 31; Ninoy Aquino Day, August 21 (Tuesday); All Saints’ Day, November 1 (Thursday); and last day of the year, December 31 (Monday).

Two additional special holidays are All Souls’ Day, November 2 (Friday) and Christmas Eve, December 24 (Monday).

The extra holidays were declared to “strengthen family ties” in commemorating such activities as well as promote domestic tourism, the proclamation said.

Meanwhile, the President also declared the observance of Eid’l Fit’r and Eid’l Adha as national holidays but the dates would be issued after “the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar [Hijra] or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.”

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has been designated to inform the Office of the President of the actual dates when the holidays would fall.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has been ordered to issue the implementing guidelines for the proclamation on the list of holidays in the country for 2018.

The proclamation, signed by the President last July 17, takes effect immediately.