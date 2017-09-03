Palace to respect PNP rules on Espenido case

Malacañang will comply with Philippine National Police (PNP) rules barring the presidential appointment of Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido as Iloilo City police chief.

Its spokesman Ernesto Abella over the weekend said it will respect the PNP’s decision designating Senior Supt. Henry Biñas as acting chief of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO).

Under PNP rules, Espenido does not have the required rank of Senior Superintendent to head the ICPO.

Espenido was the former chief of police of Albuera town (Leyte) and of Ozamiz City (Misamis Occidental).

The mayors of the town and Ozamis died under Espenido’s watch.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 29 said Espenido should be assigned to the “shabulized” Iloilo City led by Mayor Jed Mabilog.

“Shabulized” is rooted in “shabu,” an outlawed drug.

Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa was killed in his cell in Baybay City, Leyte, in November 2016, while Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife Susan and 13 others were killed in a drug raid last July.

LLANESCA T. PANTI