Palace respects Bautista’s ‘honorable exit’

MALACANANG on Wednesday said it respected Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista’s decision to resign his post.

“We respect the decision of Chairman Andy Bautista. We wish him well,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Andanar issued the statement after Bautista announced on Wednesday that he was resigning effective at the end of 2017.

In a press conference, Bautista said he submitted his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte earlier in the day.

In a separate statement, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo described Bautista’s resignation as “an honorable exit” after estranged wife, Patricia, alleged that the Comelec chief had ill gotten wealth close to P1 billion.

“I gave an educated guess on that, remember? The resignation is an honorable exit given the furor that erupted following the rupture of the marital bond. That it came after the impeachment complaint has been dismissed by the House of Representatives stripped the resignation as an escape valve viz-a-viz the complaint filed against him,” Panelo said.

“In the end his decision was motivated by his desire to protect his children from the debilitating consequences arising from his family being in the vortex of an injurious public controversy. He evidently acted in the best interest of his family as well as the institution he heads,” he added.