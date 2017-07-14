Palace respects Ombudsman recommendation to charge Aquino over Mamasapano carnage

Malacanang said it respected the Ombudsman’s recommendation to charge former president Beningo Aquino 3rd over a botched anti-terror raid in Maguindanao province in 2015 that left 44 police commandos killed.

“We respect the Ombudsman’s constitutional mandate to investigate public officials,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“The President recognizes the heroic sacrifice of the Philippine National Police – Special Action Force 44, and it is his – and the nation’s – hope to finally bring justice to the victims and families of the Fallen 44 and put closure to the issue as part of the healing process,” he added.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales ordered on Friday that Aquino be charged with usurpation of authority and violation of the anti-graft and corrupt practices act, her office said in a statement.

Also included in the charges were Aquino’s former national police chief, Alan Purisima, and Getulio Napeñas, former director of the police Special Action Force (SAF).