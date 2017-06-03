Palace respects Trump’s climate deal withdrawal

MalacaÑang on Saturday said it respects President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris climate change agreement.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said Trump’s announcement of America’s abandonment of the Paris climate deal is “a domestic matter on their part.”

“We understand that this decision is part of the campaign promise of President Trump to the American people. So it is an issue that has to be resolved by them and its effect on the community of nations,” Abella told government-run dzRB radio.

“We believe that if there will be an effect on the US pullout would be tested best in a later date,” the Palace official added.

Trump announced on Thursday that he would abandon the agreement, saying it was his solemn duty to protect “America and its citizens.”

He said the US would “withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris accord or a new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States.”

According to the rules of the 2016 Paris deal, stepping out of its provisions will be a lengthy process that could take up to four years.

The US will join only Nicaragua and Syria as the countries to have not signed onto the agreement – Nicaragua declined to sign the deal in the first place, saying it was too weak.