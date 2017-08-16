Palace ‘saddened’ by CA rejection of Taguiwalo appointment; Duterte searching for replacement

MALACANANG is saddened by the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) rejection of the interim appointment of Judy Taguiwalo as social welfare secretary.

“We are saddened by the Commission on Appointments’ rejection of Secretary Judy Taguiwalo,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Secretary Taguiwalo had served the Duterte administration with passion, profession and integrity. She made an impact in the lives of many Filipinos in her tenure as DSWD Secretary,” Abella added.

Palace Communications Chief Martin Andanar echoed Abella’s sentiment.

“Secretary Judy was very hardworking. It is really sad that she was rejected,” Andanar added.

Under CA rules, an appointee who is bypassed thrice can no longer be nominated by the President.

Before this Wednesday, Taguiwalo had been bypassed twice by the CA panel.

Abella and Andanar however, said that the rejection of Taguiwalo won’t hamper the delivery of social services to the people.

“The President is now looking and studying for a possible replacement,” Abella said.

“The DSWD is a strong organization from (the) ground up,” Abella added.

Taguiwalo is third Cabinet appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte who has been rejected by the CA.

Others who suffered the same fate were: Secretaries Perfecto Yasay (due to American citizenship) and Regina Lopez (after issuance of suspension orders to about 20 mining companies) of the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Environment and Natural Resources respectively.