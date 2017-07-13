Malacañang is “saddened” by the death of two soldiers in the second “friendly fire” incident in Marawi City amid continuing operations to clear the war-torn city of Maute terrorists.

“On behalf of the President, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the two soldiers who were killed in yesterday’s air strike accident while fighting Maute rebel remnants,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and a team has been created to investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy,” he added.

The Palace official hailed the gallantry of the fallen soldiers as he assured their families of government assistance.

“These fallen men in uniform laid down their lives for duty, flag and country. Government will remember their heroism and will provide the necessary assistance to their bereaved families,” Abella said.

The military said initial reports from Marawi indicated that the incident took place at noon on Wednesday. The bomb was 250 meters off target and the impact of the explosion caused structures to collapse.

Two soldiers were hit by the large debris from the “heavily reinforced buildings,” the military said. Eleven others were hospitalized for minor shrapnel wounds.

This is the second incident of “friendly fire” having killed soldiers in Marawi. The first killed 10 soldiers in May.

