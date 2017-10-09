Palace says drop in Duterte’s ratings a ‘barometer for govt to work harder’

MALACANANG said on Monday that the drop in President Rodrigo Duterte’s satisfaction and trust ratings was a “barometer for the government to work harder.”

“We accept this as a barometer, as a guide post for all of us in government to work harder, to focus on what we are doing and of course also to accept criticisms constructively; and this is good because this is a scientific survey,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in an interview on dwFM radio.

“This will only be a guide for government to continue doing its programs for change,” Andanar said.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating fell to “good” in September from “very good” in June based on the latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

According to the third quarter survey, 67 percent of adult Filipinos, or about 7 out of 10, were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 14 percent were undecided, and 19 percent were dissatisfied.

Compared to the June 23 to 26 survey, the number of dissatisfied rose from 12 percent, a seven-point increase. The number of undecided also went up four points from only 10 percent in June.

Compared to June’s +66 or very good rating, the recent survey showed a net satisfaction rating of +48, classified by SWS as “good.”

The non-commissioned survey was conducted from September 23 to 27, just days after the nationwide rally on Sept. 21 to protest street killings and alleged human rights violations under the administration’s war on drugs.

“Alam naman natin na really surveys are taken as snapshots of that particular moment at siyempre maingay ang pulitika during that time, maraming mga issues ang pinag-uusapan,” Andanar said.

(We know that really surveys are taken as snapshots of that particular moment and of course politics was noisy at that time. There were a lot of issues that were being discussed.)

“We respect SWS and we know the SWS is scientific. Like what I mentioned, surveys are the snapshot of a particular given time. At alam naman natin during that time, two days after the National Day of Protest talagang maingay po talaga ang ating media environment, at pulitikahan mula doon sa oposisyon hanggang sa administrasyon batuhan ng putik,” he added.

(. . . And we know during that time, two days after the National Day of Protest, the media environment was really noisy and there was a lot of mudslinging between the opposition and the administration.)

Andanar said the Palace viewed the recent survey as “constructive criticisms from the public.”

“We have to accept criticisms constructively and all of these criticisms should serve as a guide post, as a lighthouse for everyone in government to focus on their jobs and also kung merong mga pagkakamali, dapat two steps backward and then three steps forward,” he said.

( . . .if there were mistakes, it should be two steps backward and three steps forward.)

Meanwhile, Andanar assured the public the government would study details of the survey to address the concerns of the public.

“Ating pag-aaralan itong survey. We will go to the details of it. Titingnan natin kung saan siya nagkamali, titingnan natin kung saan tayo puwedeng mag-improve,” Andanar said.

(Let us study this survey. Let us see where we made a mistake and see where we can improve.)

“As I said, we accept criticisms and surveys constructively, and it is really what the present administration is all about it, it’s about moving forward, titingnan kung saan nagkamali [where the mistake was made], make adjustment and move forward and we are very positive na in the coming months tataas na naman ang satisfaction and trust rating ng ating Pangulo [the satisfaction rating will go up again],” he added.