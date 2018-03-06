Palace sees better EU-PH ties after drug rehabilitation support

MALACANANG on Tuesday said it expected the relationship between the European Union (EU) and the Philippines to improve following the bloc’s decision to support President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the EU’s grant would help Duterte fulfill his pledge to curb the drug menace under his watch.

“I believe so (there is now better relationship between the EU and the Philippines). Kasi dati wala tayong naririnig sa EU kung hindi paglabag sa karapatan ng mga tao dito sa giyera laban sa droga (Because before we heard nothing from the EU but human rights violations in the war against drugs). But now that they have donated to the same war on drugs, who are they now to say that there’s absolutely no benefit derived from the war against drugs,” Roque said.

“It (EU’s grant) was not subject to any conditionalities and it was specifically intended to aid the Philippines and the President in his pet undertaking in the war against drugs,” he added.

Stefano Manservisi, European Commission’s Directorate for International Cooperation and Development, on March 2 said the Duterte administration may expect the monetary assistance to be delivered in the “next days.”

The Palace official again thanked the EU for granting €3.8 million (P242.4 million) aid meant for the Philippines’ drug rehabilitation program, saying that Duterte was amenable to accepting any aid but without any conditions.

“It’s P240 million plus and it will all go to drug rehabilitation efforts. So we thank the EU for that because hindi naman sinasabi ng Presidente (the President did not say), we’re rejecting all aid,” Roque said.

“When it’s actually pursuant to above goals of the State, such as successfully winning the war on drugs, of course, it will be welcomed and more importantly not subject to conditionalities,” he added.

When asked whether EU’s donation meant that there were no human rights abuses in the country, Roque said, “Well, if they believe that there are gross human rights violations, they should not give even a single euro towards that purpose.”

The grant came on the heels of the President’s announcement that he would not accept any “grants with conditions” from the EU, particularly on human rights and the rule of law.

In October 2016, Duterte rejected the EU’s grants, which carried certain conditions that needed to be adhered to by the Philippines. He gave the directive to block the EU from intervening in the Philippines’ domestic issues.

The Duterte government in December 2017 turned down the P382-million worth of Trade Related Technical Assistance from the EU because of failure to come to terms with the “unacceptable language” on sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Roque said any other assistance coming from the EU would depend on them “because we’ve not asked for any aid.” CATHERINE S. VALENTE