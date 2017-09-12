Palace, Senate suspend work due to bad weather

MALACANANG and the Senate suspended government work on Tuesday due to bad weather.

“Upon the recommendation of the NDRRMC, the Office of the Executive Secretary has announced that work in government offices in Metro Manila, Region III and Calabarzon is hereby suspended,” Palace Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

NDRRMC is the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council under the Department of National Defense. Abella said affected by the suspension were government offices in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

The Senate also suspended work, including scheduled hearings for the day. To be reset is the inquiry on the Kian de los Santos killing by the committee on public order under Sen. Panfilo Lacson. LLANESCA T. PANTI