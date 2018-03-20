Palace shrugs off ICC decision to press probe

Malacañang on Monday said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should not expect any cooperation from the Philippines amid the body’s plan to push through with its preliminary review of the war on drugs.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. stressed that the Philippines would not cooperate with the ICC’s preliminary examination on the human rights situation in the country.

The country pulled out of the Rome Statute underpinning the ICC last week.

“Good luck on obtaining the cooperation of the Philippine state. But come on, you know, law is based on human experience. The human experience is, do not expect any cooperation from the Philippine government,” Roque said in a news conference in Camarines Sur.

On Friday, the Philippines officially submitted its letter of withdrawal from the treaty that established the ICC. The withdrawal takes effect a year after the receipt of the notification, according to the treaty.

The ICC, however, said that the decision of the Philippines to pull out from the Rome Statute would not stop the international court’s preliminary examination of the alleged human rights violations in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The ICC – which is examining charges of crimes against humanity filed against Duterte over the thousands of killings in his war on drugs – announced its intention to conduct a preliminary examination on February 8.

The tribunal has clarified the preliminary examination is not an investigation but a process to see if there is basis to proceed with an investigation.

Roque insisted that the ICC would never acquire jurisdiction over Duterte and given the limited number of ICC state parties in Southeast Asia, it would be hard to tell how the court would proceed.

Only two Southeast Asian countries are members of the ICC — Cambodia and Timor Leste.

Roque also noted that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has outstanding warrants of arrest but has yet to be apprehended. The Sudanese government did not recognize the warrant for Bashir’s arrest.

Duterte on Sunday said he would “convince” other countries that ratified the Rome Statute to follow his example and withdraw from it.

Senators back Duterte

Senators Francis Escudero and Panfilo Lacson on Monday backed the President’s argument that the ICC treaty was not binding as it was not published in the Philippines.

Escudero and Lacson said the Constitution requires that all laws be published in the Official Gazette or at least two national newspapers of general circulation.

Escudero explained that under the Constitution, generally accepted principles of international laws and treaties adopted by the Philippines form part of the laws of the land.

He said the Rome Statute is considered a law and since all laws need to be published before these take effect, the treaty should have been printed in the gazette or major newspapers.

Escudero noted that laws passed by Congress contained an effectivity clause stating that “the law shall be effective upon publication in a newspaper,” and this is to give the people the chance to be notified of the passage of the law.

