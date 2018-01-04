Palace shrugs off move to fight Duterte’s new tax package before SC

MALACANANG shrugged off on Thursday a plan by militant lawmakers to bring President Rodrigo Duterte’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law before the Supreme Court.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar insisted that TRAIN would be beneficial to Filipinos, saying that revenues to be generated from such a law would go back to the people in the form of social services.

Andanar was reacting to Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate’s criticisms that the TRAIN law would further burden the people as it would increase the prices of goods.

“Karapatan naman iyan ni Congressman Zarate, kasama naman sa procedure iyan, kasama sa sistema na puwedeng idulog sa Korte Suprema kung merong mga kuwestyun (That’s Congressman Zarate’s right, that’s part of the procedure, that’s part of the system that could be brought before the Supreme Court if there are questions regarding it),” Andanar said during an interview on dzBB.

Andanar, quoting Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, said that the tax reform law may generate about P80 billion in revenues for the government.

“Dito po huhugutin ang panggastos sa libreng edukasyon sa state universities and colleges; pati po doon sa build, build, build; doon po sa health services (This is where we will get our budget for our free education for state universities and colleges, also for our Build, build build project and our health services),” he said.

Duterte signed into law the new tax reform measure, which includes lowering personal income tax deductions; raising duties on fuel, cars, coal and sugar-sweetened drinks. The revenues from these will help fund the President’s P8-trillion infrastructure program.

On Wednesday, Zarate said the Makabayan bloc’s legal team was finalizing its petition to the High Court to stop the implementation of the law, claiming it would “hit 15.2 million poor families the hardest.”

“Busisiin mo iyung provision ng TRAIN. Mayroon ngang binigay na mga benepisyo sa kaliwang kamay, pero talagang nawawala rin dahil kinakain ng pagtaas ng mga presyo [ng bilihin], at pag-impose ng bagong taxes (Examine the provisions of TRAIN. You have benefits on one hand, but these are negated by the price hike of basic goods and the imposition of new taxes),” Zarate said during an interview on dzMM.

TRAIN is also “legally infirm” because the House of Representatives ratified it despite the alleged lack of a quorum and voting, he added.

Under the new law, employees who fall under the P250,000 annual income bracket will be exempt from tax. The tax exemption cap on 13th month pay was also raised to P90,000 from P82,000.

Meanwhile, an excise tax will be charged on diesel at P2.50 per liter next year. This will be raised to P4.50 the following year and P6 in 2020. LPG will be taxed P1 per kilo in 2018 and will be increased to P2 the following year and to P3 in 2020.

The excise tax on regular and unleaded premium gasoline will be raised to P7 in 2018 from the current P4.35. This will be increased to P9 in 2019 and P10 in 2020.

Drinks with caloric and non-caloric sweeteners will be taxed P6 per liter while those using high fructose corn syrup will be charged P12 per liter.

For cars, the new rates will be 4 percent for vehicles whose manufacturer’s price is up to P600,000; 10 percent for cars worth P600,000 to P1 million; 20 percent for cars worth P1 million to P4 million; and 50 percent for vehicles worth over P4 million.