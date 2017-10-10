Palace sorry over rejection of Ubial as health secretary

MALACANANG expressed regret over the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) rejection of Paulyn Ubial as health secretary.

“We regret the Commission on Appointments’ non-confirmation of Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial. We wish Secretary Ubial well in all her future endeavors,” Abella said.

“We are deeply grateful for Secretary Ubial’s service to the Health Department and for epitomizing the President’s compassion through her ‘All for Health, towards Health for All’ Philippine Health Agenda,” Abella added.

Ubial is the fifth Cabinet official whose appointment was rejected by the CA after Perfecto Yasay (Department of Foreign Affairs), Regina Lopez (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), Judy Taguiwalo (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and Rafael Mariano (Department of Agrarian Reform). LLANESCA T. PANTI