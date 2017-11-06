Palace Spokesman’s office to be opened in Cebu

NEWLY appointed Malacanang spokesman Harry Roque, who visited Cebu on Sunday, said a satellite office will be opened in Cebu for local media members so they can have access to Malacañang press releases and updates. “Since I joined the [Cabinet], the provincial media have been complaining that they have not been accorded the same kind of attention and representation as the Malacañang Press Corps, so I decided to bring the spokesman’s office to the provinces,” Roque explained. Satellite offices will not be exclusive to Cebu as other such offices will also be put in place in some provinces with organized press corps. Roque said he will maximize use of government radio and TV stations like Radyo ng Bayan and PTV-4 as means to reach the masses.