Palace sports adviser backs Lhuillier Philta bid

With Philippine Tennis Association leadership row remains unresolved, long-time sports patron and Philta presidential aspirant Jean Henri Lhuillier continued to draw support from top sports personalities, including presidential sports adviser Dennis Uy.

“We need new leaders who have great vision, new ideas and have the passion. Jean Henri did not come overnight in Philippine tennis. In fact he has strongly supported the sport for more than two decades now,” said Uy. “He has supported more than 500 various tennis events to improve tennis in the Philippines from the elite Davis cup team, to sponsoring our national athletes, international tournaments, to junior events, coaching seminar and various clinics around the country.”

“He has also the support of the stakeholders and the backing of various tennis sponsors. With his passion now for the sport, I believe he can make the tennis association in the Philippines to be a world class tennis federation,” added Uy.

Earlier this month, former Philippine tennis king and world-class player Felix Barrientos also threw his support to Lhuillier for the sake of Phl tennis revival. Prominent stakeholders from top tennis sponsors such as Palawan Pawnshop, Toby’s Sports, Dunlop, Babolat have also endorsed Lhuillier for the top tennis post in the country.

The Philta elections have been postponed several times that has led to the growing frustration in the tennis community.