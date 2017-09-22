Palace strongly condemns ‘senseless’ killing of UST law student

Malacañang condemned the recent killing of a freshman law student, an apparent victim of hazing.

“We strongly condemn the senseless killing of Horacio Castillo 3rd,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said during a press conference on Friday, a little less than a week after the 22-year-old’s badly bruised body was found in Manila.

“Government agencies are now conducting an investigation on the matter,” Abella said.

On September 17, Castillo was found by John Paul Solano who, based on police investigation, turned out to be a member of the Aegis Juris fraternity. He and another alleged member, Ralph Trangia, brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Initial police investigation and Castillo’s parents believed that the freshman law student sustained severe injuries from hazing conducted by the fraternity members.

Solano has gone missing while Trangia left the country on Sept. 19, a day before an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order on fraternity officers and members was issued.

