Palace suspends classes anew over strike ‘threat’

MALACAÑANG suspended classes at all levels in Metro Manila on Tuesday, citing threats of another transport strike against the government’s jeepney-modernization program.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the suspension of classes, which began at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday, aimed to ensure the safety of students.

“The President has instructed that he will suspend classes even with the slightest threat of a strike to ensure the protection and well-being of students,” Roque said.

Other local government units were given the discretion to suspend classes.

“We reiterate that the government remains steadfast to modernize our public utility vehicles and will not be bullied or held hostage by some transport groups,” he added.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), along with No To Jeepney Phaseout Coalition, led the protest action on Monday against the government’s plan to scrap old jeepneys.

The government’s modernization program requires that jeepney units aged 15 years and older be replaced by electric-powered or Euro 4-compliant vehicles.

Jeepneys plying the roads are powered by Euro 2-compliant engines.

The reform in road-based public transportation seeks to phase out old and dilapidated jeepneys and replace them with high-quality transport systems that are environment-friendly and have greater capacity.

The program is also seen as a solution to decongest the traffic-choked streets of the metropolis.

Group seeks dialogue

Piston called on the government for a dialogue, instead of declaring class suspensions.

“This is why we hold transport strikes—we want the government to hear our pleas. Why are they resorting to class suspensions and fanning hatred towards jeepney drivers instead of conducting a dialogue with us?” Piston chief George San Mateo told The Manila Times in Filipino.

San Mateo said that “it was never in their interest” to call for class suspensions during protests.

“Our basis for success is the participation of drivers in our strikes. If we aim for class suspensions and stranded passengers, why else would we continue protesting?” he reiterated.

The Piston chief also tagged Malacañang’s claim as “fake news” after it announced that his group would likely hold a week-long protest.

Piston has said the group did not oppose the modernization of public utility vehicles, but rather the phaseout of old and dilapidated jeepney units on the streets as drivers and operators could not afford to buy new ones.

Each new “energy-saving and commuter-friendly” unit that will replace old jeepneys will cost P1.6 million to P1.8 million.

San Mateo claimed that Piston’s strike on Monday was a success, paralyzing 90 percent of the transport system in Metro Manila.

The group staged protests at Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City, Monumento area in Caloocan City, and Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

Transport groups also held simultaneous rallies in Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna to oppose what they branded as an “anti-poor jeepney scheme.”

