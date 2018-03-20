Palace suspends classes in Metro Manila

Malacañang suspended classes in all levels in Metro Manila on Tuesday, March 20, because of threats of another transport strike.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the suspension of classes aimed to safeguard the safety of students.

“In view of actual and / or imminent threats posed by some groups, we are suspending classes in all levels in Metro Manila effective today, March 20, to safeguard the safety of students,” Roque said in a statement.

“The President has instructed that he will suspend classes even with the slightest threat of a strike to ensure the protection and well-being of students,” he added.

“For those outside Metro Manila, we leave the decision to suspend classes to the sound discretion of local government units (LGUs),” Roque said.

“We reiterate that the government remains steadfast to modernize our public utility vehicles and will not be bullied or held hostage by some transport groups,” he added.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), along with No To Jeepney Phaseout Coalition, staged a transport strike on Monday to protest the government’s plan to scrap old jeepneys.