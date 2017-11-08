Palace suspends govt work in PICC complex

Malacañang has declared a suspension of work in government offices at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on November 8 to 15 because of the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed on November 6 Memorandum Circular 32 suspending work in government offices within the PICC complex upon the recommendation of the Asean 2017 National Organizing Council- Office of the Director General for Operations.

However, government agencies that are directly involved in the delivery of basic services such as security and safety, health and emergency preparedness and the conduct of various Asean meetings and related activities will continue their operations.

“To ensure uninterrupted delivery of public service on 08-12 November 2017, transactions with front line government offices, located inside the PICC Complex, may be processed in other business and/or satellite offices of said agencies,” the order read.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 332 declaring November 13 to 15 (Monday to Wednesday) as special non-working days in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

The Asean events will be held in Metro Manila and Clark Field in Pampanga.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) earlier said it will suspend classes in all levels in Metro Manila in public and private schools on November 16 and 17. The MMC is composed of all mayors in the metropolis.