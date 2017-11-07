Palace suspends work in govt offices within PICC Complex from Nov 8-15 for Asean meet

MALACANANG declared a suspension of work in government offices at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City from November 8 to 15 due to the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of President Rodrigo Duterte, signed on November 6 Memorandum Circular 32 suspending work in government offices within the PICC complex upon the recommendation of the Asean 2017 National Organizing Council Office of the Director General for Operations.

However, government agencies directly involved in basic services such as security and safety, health and emergency preparedness and the conduct of various Asean meetings and related activities would continue operations.

“To ensure uninterrupted delivery of public service on 08-12 November 2017, transactions with front line government offices, located inside the PICC Complex, may be processed in other business and/or satellite offices of said agencies,” the order read.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 332 declaring November 13 to 15 (Monday to Wednesday) as special non-working days in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

The Asean events will be held in Metro Manila and Clark Field in Pampanga.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) said it was suspending classes in all levels in Metro Manila for public and private schools on November 16 and 17. The MMC is composed of all mayors in the metropolis. CATHERINE S. VALENTE