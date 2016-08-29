Palace taps Brillante for anti-drug ads

MALACAÑANG has again tapped the services of 2009 Cannes Best Director Brillante Mendoza, this time for public service announcements (PSAs)warning the public against the perils of illegal drug use.

Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made the announcement over state-run Radyo ng Bayan, and at the same time revealed that television network ABS-CBN and SM Cinemas had agreed to air the ads for free.

The first public service announcements (PSAs) of the Duterte administration will have two versions of two minutes and thirty seconds each, and four others that are each 30 seconds long, the Cabinet official said.

“These will start airing this week and show the ills brought about by illegal drugs and their effect on our society,” Andanar said.

SM Cinemas and the Lopez-led ABS-CBN will air the ads for free.

“The SM Cinemas’ commitment is to show it in its 300 cinemas. And the best part of it is it is free. It will run from September 1 to December 30 this year,” Andanar said.

“It’s the same case with ABS-CBN. Through Gabby and Secretary Gina Lopez, they expressed interest in airing the PSAs for free. Thankfully, Direk Brillante also didn’t charge us with a fee,” Andanar added.

Andanar was referring to ABS-CBN Chairman Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez 3rd and Secretary Regina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Andanar said he would work out a similar deal with GMA Network Chairman Felipe Gozon and TV5 chief Manuel Pangilinan.

Andanar was an anchor in TV5 before he was named Palace Communications chief.

Other media platforms expected to air the government anti-drug advertisements include state-run PTV 4 and Radyo ng Bayan, Brigada Network, Radio Mindanao Network and Manila Broadcasting Company.

Andanar earlier tapped Mendoza to direct the first State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte last July 25.

Mendoza’s unconventional camera angles earned mixed reviews on social media.