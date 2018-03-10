Palace tells Rappler: If you want to earn, follow the law

MALACAÑANG again hit online news outlet Rappler, this time in connection with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filing a P133-million tax evasion case against the media player before the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday.

In an interview aired via the social media site Facebook on Friday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said if Rappler wants to continue operating and earning revenue, it should follow the laws of the land first.

“For me, [Rappler] should pay what needs to be paid to the government. In whatever angle you may see it, taxes should be paid,” Roque added.

In a statement, the BIR said Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC) and Rappler Chief Operating Officer Maria Ressa and Treasurer James Bitanga were civilly liable for income, and value-added (VAT) deficiencies, all covering taxable year 2015, amounting to over P133.84 million.

Roque said aside from chasing the truth, a journalist should also have an advocacy to follow the law and the Constitution.

“It is unacceptable that you [journalists]are not following the Constitution and if you are caught red-handed and held liable because of your disobedience [to]the law, you will call for freedom of the press. This gives the freedom of the press a very bad name. It actually trivializes an important right,” he added.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also filed a cyber libel case against Rappler also on Thursday.

Roque again denied the hand of President Rodrigo Duterte in the cases hounding Rappler, saying if Duterte indeed wanted to topple Rappler, the online outlet should already be closed “for a long time.”

“Rappler is still operating, they are still not writing anything positive for the President. This is a proof that press freedom is still alive. However, we cannot control what Maria Ressa does to earn. For me, it is [their]right to earn, but if you earn, respect the law and the Constitution,” Roque said.

“After the SEC decision [to revoke Rappler’s registration], the $1.5 million is a donation [given by the Omidyar Network], that they do not have any control on the money. If that is a donation, why did you not pay a donor’s and donee’s tax?” he added.

SEC is the Securities and Exchanges Commission.

On January 15, the SEC revoked Rappler’s certificate of incorporation for allegedly violating the Philippine Constitution and statutory foreign equity restrictions in mass media.

The ruling came after Duterte accused Rappler of selling a controlling stake in the company to Omidyar Network.

A month later, Rappler’s Malacañang reporter Pia Ranada-Robles was barred from entering the Palace and covering engagements of the President.