Palace tells supporters of revolutionary govt to keep rallies ‘peaceful’

AS the country commemorates the 154th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, Malacañang appealed on Thursday to President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters holding rallies for a revolutionary government to behave in an “orderly and peaceful” manner.

“We ask those who would join in today’s demonstrations calling for a revolutionary government to conduct their rallies in a peaceful, orderly manner,” Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said.

“The President has earlier said that he does not want a revolutionary government. This, however, does not mean he would prevent citizens from expressing their support for a revolutionary government,” he added.

Duterte has repeatedly threatened to declare a revolutionary government if his detractors would attempt to destabilize his administration.

As of posting time, pro- and anti-Duterte rallies are being staged nationwide.

Roque reiterated that Duterte would allow protests and other forms of mass actions “as long as public safety and convenience are not compromised.”

“Police will observe maximum tolerance and exercise highest restraint,” the Palace official added.