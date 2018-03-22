Palace to fire officials in Mindoro bus accident

MALACAÑANG said any official of the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) who will be found guilty of neglect of duty, will be dismissed after the ill-fated Dimple Star Transport bus fell into a ravine in Occidental Mindoro.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. during a media briefing on Thursday, said in reply to the question if an LTFRB official shall be held liable for not doing regular inspection of provincial and city transport buses.

“Let us wait for the result of the investigation. If [the accident]is a result of negligence of a government official, of course he will be fired,” Roque said.

“But as of now, we are expressing our sympathy to the families of the dead,” he added.

The ill-fated Dimple Star bus fell off a cliff in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday night killing 19 passengers, including its driver and conductor, and injured 21 others. The bus carrying 40 passengers was on its way to Manila from San Jose, Occidental Mindoro was approaching Patrick Bridge in Sablayan town when the driver reportedly lost the breaks.

The LTFRB on Wednesday ordered the 30-day suspension of the firm’s 10 buses.

The Board also suspended the operation of the Dimple bus line after one of its units collided with a 10-wheeler truck along the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway in Barangay Bulacnin, Lipa City that killed two and injured 53 others earlier this month.

“The LTFRB should also intensify its campaign in the maintenance of the bus and continuing effort that the capability of the public utility bus drivers be improved,” Roque added.