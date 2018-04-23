Palace to Kris Aquino: ‘Welcome on board’

MALACANANG on Monday lauded the Instagram post of actress and television personality Kris Aquino who criticized broadcaster Korina Sanchez for featuring the her ex-husband and his new family.

“Welcome on board, Kris Aquino,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing while flashing a big smile and raising his right fist to the camera, a day after the youngest sister of former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd protested Sanchez’s feature on James Yap, his Italian girlfriend, Michaela Cazzola, and their son on her television program, “Rated K.”

The feature on the Yap was aired on Sunday, two days after Kris slammed Yap’s birthday greeting to his son — James Carlos “Bimby” Yap, Jr.

“Well, from what I read from her statement, President [Rodrigo] Duterte was nice to her and to her family even when she was still campaigning for her sister in Davao [in 2010]. And you know, that is also what the President told me, because the President, in 1986, supported for [the Aquinos’ mother]Cory,” Roque said, referring to Corazon Aquino.

Roque added that Duterte and his mother supported all the campaigns of the Aquinos in Davao.

Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd and Noynoy Aquino were running mates under the banner of the Liberal Party in 2010.

Kris then campaigned for Roxas during the 2016 elections, where the former legislator and secretary of both the Departments of Travel and Communications and the Interior and Local Government lost to Duterte.

In a lengthy post, Kris said that it was clear to her why then-Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte won the presidency in the 2016 elections.

“I went to Davao three times — during [my brother’s]campaign in 2010, campaign in 2013 for Senators Chiz [Escudero] and Grace [Poe] and when I shot for [Kris TV]. [Duterte], in all the times we met, was courteous. The feature showed by the wife of Mar Roxas [in Rated K] tonight is a slap to my face,” Aquino’s post read.

“Yes, I take this personally because I gambled the future of me and my children without asking anything in return. What do I get? [Korina] showcased a deadbeat father. I apologize to my brother, I apologize to my aunt who is the mother of Mar, but it is clear to me why Duterte won the presidency,” Aquino’s post concluded.

She ended her post with an emoji of a fist — a symbol of Duterte and his supporters.

In another post on Monday, however, Kris apologized to Roxas, Aquino and Duterte for “including politics” into her personal life, but said that it was the “unfortunate baggage and responsibility of my last name.” RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA



(For more of Kris Aquino and the story on her controversial Instagram post, read the Entertainment Section of The Manila Times on Tuesday, April 24, 2018)