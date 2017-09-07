Palace to Trillanes: ‘Substantial evidence’ needed to support accusations

MALACANANG has renewed its call to Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th to present evidence against President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law whom he has accused of corruption.

“That’s pretty drastic… Those are very serious allegations and he needs to have some substantial evidence to support that statement,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters on Thursday.

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and lawyer Manases Carpio appeared at the resumption of the Senate inquiry on the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment and the alleged payoff at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) that have been linked to the two.

Abella also downplayed the photos presented by Trillanes at the hearing of President Duterte with alleged drug smuggler Charlie Tan who has been linked to the smuggling of the P6.4 billion worth of “shabu”.

Vice Mayor Duterte was also seen in multiple photos with Tan and another alleged smuggler Kenneth Dong.

“For matters like that, I think he (Trillanes) really needs to provide substantial evidence, I mean, aside from pictures and anecdotes. These are very serious allegations,” Abella added.

The President has repeatedly said that he would step down from office if it would be proven that one of his children was involved in illegal activities.