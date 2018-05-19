Palace undersecretary resigns, refutes audit

The undersecretary for administration and finance of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has resigned.

In his first interview since tendering his resignation letter on May 1, Noel Puyat on Friday told reporters that he stepped down to attend to his father’s business and for personal reasons.

“I am the family lawyer for my dad, I promised [PCOO] Secretary [Martin] Andanar that I would come on board during the transition period and since everything is well, my father asked me to come back to the business,” he added.

In his resignation letter, Puyat said it would be unfair to stay on as an undersecretary of the PCOO and be his family’s lawyer at the same time.

“I have already sought the permission of Secretary Andanar on this matter and have initiated the turnover of all duties and functions to assistant secretaries at the PCOO,” he said.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Puyat’s resignation will take effect on May 30.

Puyat refuted a report that he resigned because of a Commission on Audit (CoA) investigation of the P647.11-million budget used by his office for the Philippines’ hosting of the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in 2017.

“I was actually very surprised [by the report]. I have received six quarters from July 2016 until December 31, 2017, six quarters of no disallowance, no AOM [Audit Observation Memorandum] from the CoA. But for this quarter, it will be addressed to Undersecretary [George] Apacible, he is the new undersecretary for finance, so I was very surprised with the report,” he said.

Puyat added that there is nothing questionable about the P647-million budget since he has not received any notice of disallowance for six quarters from the audit commission.

He noted that the CoA letter signed by supervising auditor Edna Salaguban a day after the report was published clarified that the audit of the PCOO for 2017 is still undergoing final review.

“As of today, as far as the CoA PCOO audit is concerned, we do not have any knowledge of ongoing investigation of a P647.11-million fund,” Salaguban’s letter read.

Recently, Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed a resolution calling for investigation of the same issue.

Puyat said if he was called upon, he would be willing to face the Senate.

He added that the information caravan being questioned by the report is a regular function of the PCOO and is one of the agency’s five performance indicators that they present to Congress for their annual budget.