Palace urged to probe hostile treatment of Marawi IDPs

COTABATO CITY: Lanao del Sur officials urged Malacañang to conduct investigation on the move of Iligan City leaders to evict evacuees from Marawi City now occupying houses in the Bayanihan Village there.

Vice Gov. Haroun Al-Rashid Lucman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said he already informed Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during the ARMM regional peace and order council meeting last week of the situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have evacuated to Iligan.

“These persistent reports about internally-displaced people from Marawi City being pressured to leave the Bayanihan Village where they procured houses after having been dislodged from their homes in the bloody siege last year is so hurting for us, their leaders,” Lucman said.

The Bayanihan Village is located at Santa Elena in Iligan City which is under Administrative Region 10. Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur, and all 39 towns in the province are component-areas of ARMM.

Many houses in the village built for families dislocated by Typhoon “Sendong” that hit Iligan City and nearby towns in 2011 had been sold by its owners to some IDPs of the Marawi siege.

An Iligan local official reportedly warned the new house owners of leave voluntarily or get forcibly evicted.

“The affected villagers are ready to sign sworn statements pertaining to their sad experiences. Their sentiments were brought to our attention by the elders of the Maranaos who acquired houses there legally,” Lucman said.

Lucman said dozens of original owners of houses in the Bayanihan Village offered their units to IDPs from Marawi City whose homes were destroyed during last year’s conflict there.

The five-month hostilities in Marawi City left hundreds of people dead, among them soldiers and policemen, caused the dislocation of thousands and left dozens of historic Maranao enclaves in ruins.

Lorenzana gave assurance they will look into the complaints of Maranao IDPs now residing in the Bayanihan Village.

“Defense Secretary Lorenzana also told us during that meeting that evictions cannot be done just like that and even the local government unit of Iligan City cannot do that,” Lucman said.

Last week, Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra requested for an extension of the April 15 deadline to pull out all IDPs from the Iligan evacuation centers saying the government is rushing construction of the shelters expected to completed by the first week of April.

The problem is complicated by the identification of families qualified to receive shelter assistance.

Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Assistant Secretary Felix Castro said out of the 26,000 families from Ground Zero, only 11,000 have been identified as qualified to receive transition shelter assistance. Some 15,000 families still need to be cleared.

Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia earlier informed TFBM he wanted all Marawi evacuees out of Iligan by March 31 citing security concerns but this was moved to April 15 considering the construction time frame.