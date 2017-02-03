Palace urges public to uphold rule of law

Malacañang on Thursday urged the public to uphold the rule of law as it joined the country in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

Speaking to reporters, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Constitution Day “embodies the hopes and aspirations” of the Filipino people.

“As we remember this historic day, let us pay tribute to the hard work of the men and women who fought to give us a charter that binds us as Filipinos and take our nation to new heights of growth, prosperity, and inclusivity,” Abella said during a news conference.

“May this occasion remind us to strengthen the rule of law in light of our fight to rid society of drugs and crimes and to stamp out corruption in government. Together, we will continue to reap the fruits of independence that shall benefit our people today and the generations to come,” he added.

Celebrated every second day of February, Constitution Day marks the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the 1987 Constitution.

When democracy was restored in 1986, then president Corazon Aquino issued Proclamation No. 9, s. 1986 which formed the Constitutional Commission—a select group of 50 women and men tasked to write the new charter to replace the 1973 Constitution.The commission completed the draft constitution in 111 days and a plebiscite was held on February 2, 1987.

The draft Constitution officially became the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines after being ratified by 16,622,111 affirmative votes (representing 76.30 percent of the total votes cast) as opposed to 4,953,375 negative votes (representing 22.74 percent of the total votes cast).