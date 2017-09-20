Palace verifying claims of new terrorist group

MALACANANG is verifying the emergence of an extremist group dubbed as Meranaw Victims Movement.

“The government, through the military, is still verifying the veracity of the video posted online concerning the existence of a new armed group called Meranaw Victims Movement,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abella said the government would not tolerate the formation of armed groups to seek redress for grievances of citizens.

“Demands from government are better made through dialogues and consultation with various stakeholders,” Abella said. LLANESCA T. PANTI





