Palace vows better governance

The Duterte administration has vowed better governance to keep the public happy.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque issued the statement in connection with Gallup International’s 41st Annual Global End of the Year Survey, which showed that the Philippines is the third happiest country in the world.

“In the coming months and years of this administration, we are determined to give greater substance and a more solid foundation for our people’s happiness through a booming economy, effective governance, enduring peace and justice,” Roque said in a statement.

The Philippines, which scored +84, was just behind Fiji which scored +92 and Colombia which posted a rating of +87. Behind the Philippines in the top 10 happiest countries were Mexico, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, India and Argentina and Netherlands, with the last two tied at 10th place.

Roque said the 41st Annual Global End of the Year Survey merely reaffirmed this well-known facet of Filipino character.

“While Gallup places the Philippines as the third happiest country in the world with a net score of +84 and two places behind Fiji, many Filipinos will agree that we are the happiest people in the world despite our circumstances. Even in the bleakest and dire moments of our history as a nation, Filipinos have shown their immense capacity for hope and happiness,” Roque added.

Back in March 2017, the Philippines ranked only 72nd out of 155 countries in the World Happiness Report for 2017 based on a report by Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations.

The Gallup survey, however, is more reflective of the poll done by Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey at the end of 2017 which showed that 96 percent of adult Filipinos—a record figure—looked forward to 2018 with hope rather than fear.

Based on SWS data, the percentage of hopeful Filipinos has always been high—starting at 87 percent in 2000, 88 percent in 2001, 95 percent in 2002, 90 percent in 2003, 81 percent in 2004 and 85 percent in 2005.

It also ranged from 91 percent to 92 percent from 2006 to 2008, before falling to 89 percent in 2009. It bounced back to 93 percent in 2010, and has since then been at 90 percent levels.