Palace vows better service amid drop in Cabinet rating

MALACAÑANG on Sunday said the Duterte administration will continue to work hard to serve the people amid the huge drop in the satisfaction rating of the Cabinet.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey for the first quarter of 2018 showed that Duterte’s Cabinet netted a +28-satisfaction rating, a ten-point dip from last quarter’s record-high rating.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said the Cabinet will work double time to highlight policies and programs of the Duterte administration that wi ll have great impact on Filipinos.

“We take note of the latest Social Weather Stations survey showing a +28 net satisfaction rating, which the polling firm classified as “moderate’,” Roque said.

He pointed out though that a number of government agencies made significant strides in their areas and fields.

“The departments under the executive branch will continue to serve the nation and the best interest of our people by bringing comfortable life to disadvantaged and marginalized families, unmindful of the distraction and political noise,” Roque said.

The SWS survey, conducted from March 23 to 27, 2018, used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Based on an SWS survey released on April 11, President Rodrigo Duterte received a +56 net satisfaction rating for the first quarter of 2018, down two points from the last quarter of 2017.