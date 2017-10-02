Palace vows crackdown on corrupt policemen

CORRUPT members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will not be treated with kid gloves, Malacañang said on Sunday.

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella issued the statement following the sacking of the Caloocan City Police Station personnel over the weekend.

“These steps demonstrate the firm commitment of the PNP to continuously cleanse its ranks of misfits and scalawags, as well as maintain the integrity of the organization. The PNP leadership’s effort to instill discipline and promote character-building while enhancing the performance of personnel and units would be relentless,” Abella said.

Three teenagers, Kian de los Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman, were allegedly killed in operations conducted by the Caloocan City police in August, sparking public outrage.

On Thursday, a Social Weather Stations survey showed that 50 percent of respondents did not believe that suspected drug personalities killed in anti-drug operations resisted arrest, contrary to the police’s claims.

The same poll revealed that 49 percent of Filipinos were convinced that “many of those killed by the police in the anti-drug campaign are not really drug traffickers.”

Half of Filipinos also agreed with the statement that “many are lying and pointing to their personal enemies as drug users or pushers in order to give an excuse for these people to be killed by police of vigilantes.”

After the poll results was released, President Rodrigo Duterte responded by saying he had ordered the police and the military to kill criminals, as he was only after preserving the lives of law-abiding citizens.

“I have talked to priests, they asked me, how am I supposed to protect the Filipino people when there are a lot of them dying? I said I have to preserve the Filipino. I did not say I will preserve all the Filipinos, including those who want to destroy the Filipino young and the Filipino law-abiding citizens,” Duterte said in remarks in Eastern Samar last week.

“My orders to the military and the police are very, very clear. Whether you are a terrorist or a drug lord, talagang ipapapatay kita (I will really have you killed),” Duterte added.

The President then blamed the Bamboo Triad, which he claims is a group of Chinese and Filipino gangsters transporting drugs to the Philippines.

The syndicate, Duterte claimed, had infested 40 percent of the 42,000 barangays in the country and co-opted 9,000 policemen.

“I preserve the people, [and that is]for the law-abiding, God-fearing citizens. There are plenty of them. How can I preserve if I allow these idiots to flood the country with drugs?” Duterte said.