Palace vows justice for slain cops in Negros Oriental ambush

THE government will seek justice for the policemen killed in an ambush staged by suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday.

READ: 7 killed as Reds launch attack in Negros

“The Palace wishes to express its deepest condolences to the grieving families and relatives of the six policemen killed in yesterday morning’s ambush in Magsaysay, Guihulngan City in Negros Occidental,” Undersecretary Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We assure everyone that we would not rest until justice is served against those responsible for this crime,” he added.

The local police identified the fatalities Superintendent Arnel Arpon, as Guihulngan City police chief; Senior Police Officer (SPO) 2 Mecasio Tabilon, SPO2 Chavic Agosto, SPO1 Jesael Ancheta, Police Officer (PO) 2 Alvin Paul Bulandres, and PO2 Alfredo Dungue.

Three other policemen, namely SPO4 Jerome Delara, PO2 Jorie Maribao, and PO3 Jordan Balderas, were injured.

The Palace official said the wounded policemen would also receive assistance from the government.

“The government is likewise extending assistance to the three police officers who were wounded in this treacherous attack by the New People’s Army,” Abella said.

The attack came after Duterte announced on Thursday that he was no longer interested in pursuing the peace negotiations with the communist group after its armed wing, the NPA, continued to stage attacks against security troops.

On Friday, Duterte declared that the government forces were ready to fight the communist rebels “for another 50 years.”

“Let us stop talking. I’m tired. It’s a great expense to be sending people there for nothing so I might as just well lose the money. Whatever. Let’s start fighting, stop talking,” the President said in a speech in Davao City.