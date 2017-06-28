Palace waiting for BBL draft

President Rordigo Duterte is waiting for a copy of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), which the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is expected to submit anytime this week to Malacanang.

Secretary Martin Adanar of the Presidential Communications Operations Office on Wednesday said submission of the MILF’s BBL version will start the “ball rolling” as it will be endorsed by the Palace to Congress.

“Anytime this week, we expect the MILF leadership to send their proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law to the Palace. Maybe they are now ready,” he told a forum in Manila.

Andanar said Congress is also working on a plan to shift from the presidential form of government to a federal one, which can also establish the Bangsamoro autonomous region.

“However, if the BBL will be passed and approved in a referendum, then it will be implemented,” he added, referring to the shift to federalism.

Meanwhile, Jesus Dureza, the government chief peace negotiator, in a separate forum on Tuesday, said the MILF leadership told him that their version of BBL is just undergoing some finishing touches and will be ready in a few days.

“They are working on how to avoid conflict with the Constitution so it has a smooth passage in Congress,” he told a gathering of businessmen in Makati City.

Thee existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is composed of five Muslim-dominated provinces but the MILF want more autonomy.