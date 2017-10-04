Palace welcomes CA confirmation of Environment Chief Cimatu

MALACANANG welcomed on Wednesday the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Roy Cimatu as environment secretary.

Advertisements

“We welcome the confirmation of the nomination of Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy A. Cimatu by the Commission on Appointments,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“The Palace is confident that Secretary Cimatu would be able to implement the President’s marching orders on natural resources development and environmental policies of keeping a delicate balance between economic development and environmental sustainability,” he added.

In early 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Cimatu to replace Regina Lopez, the first nominee who was rejected by the bicameral body.

Cimatu is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1970, served as Armed Forces chief from May to September in 2002. CATHERINE S. VALENTE