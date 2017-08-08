Palace welcomes SC decision junking appeal vs Marcos burial

MALACANANG has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to junk “with finality” a motion for reconsideration on the burial of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

READ: SC puts last nail on coffin against transfer of Marcos remains out of ‘Libingan’

“We acknowledge the decision of the Supreme Court as the final arbiter of all legal questions,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We hope the matter on the FM Libingan ng Mga Bayani will finally be laid to rest, and that the country will move forward as one united nation working for a comfortable life for all, law and order, and lasting peace,” he added.

The high court struck down the motion and a petition filed by the group of Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay to exhume Marcos’ remains.

The Supreme Court, voting 9-5 with one inhibition, had junked the petitions seeking to block the burial last year, ruling that the petitions had no merit.

Despite protests, the late strongman was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on November 18, 2016. The public did not know of the plan and was only informed about it a couple of hours before the actual event.

President Rodrigo Duterte had stood firm on his decision to allow Marcos’ burial despite calls by some sectors for him to change his mind.

Duterte has said he was simply following the law about allowing soldiers and ex-presidents to be buried at the heroes’ cemetery.

—