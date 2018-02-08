Palace: We’ll get back SCS islands

Saying only the Philippines can legally build on territories in the disputed South China Sea (West Philippine Sea), Malacañang said China will have to return someday what belongs to the country.

In an interview aired on his Facebook page on Wednesday night, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the Philippines one day would “thank” China if it would be able to ask them to leave the artificial islands it has reclaimed in the disputed sea.

“There will come a time when China’s might had ceased, when we will have to thank them for the islands because it is only the Philippines that can legally build on those artificial islands,” Roque added.

“Clearly, eventually, those artificial islands will be ours if we can ask China to leave the islands,” he said.

In recent years, China significantly expanded its claims to most of the waterway as it continues to build and militarize artificial islands.

It has also refused to acknowledge the July 6, 2016 arbitral ruling, which states that Bejing’s argument to assert sovereign rights over the resource-rich area was baseless.

On Monday, reports said Beijing has nearly completed military installations in at least seven reefs in the contested waters.

But the Palace official reiterated there was “nothing new” in the developments.

“There is nothing new happening in the islands now,” Roque said, adding that the Philippines had already filed diplomatic protest regarding Chinese build-up in the disputed sea.

“They are saying they have completed, it is effectively a military base but we’ve known that. And we have protested that. Much as we don’t want it, you when asked a question what can we do, I’m literally asking the question because we have protested already,” he said.

“They are saying we should protest, we did that. Do you want to protest every minute, everyday? What else will the DFA [Department of Foreign Affairs] do if that is the case?” Roque added.

The Palace official reiterated that the Philippines would not wage a war against China.

“No, we don’t want [that]. And moreover, why should we even bother because there is already a decision in our favor. That those islands anyway are in our exclusive economic zone,” Roque said.

“The truth of the matter is, better to have friendly relations now because while we can’t stand up to them, let’s not give them the opportunity to use their weapons in these artificial islands against us,” he added.

On Wednesday, Roque said the Philippine government is “not being too soft” on Beijing despite the latter’s activities in the disputed sea.

Prior to the Duterte administration, China had been at odds with the country after it continued to insist claims over the disputed waters despite a 2016 ruling from the United Nations arbitral tribunal recognizing the country’s extended continental shelf in the contested waters.

President Rodrigo Duterte restored warm ties with China, especially with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In November 2017, Duterte said the South China Sea issue is “better left untouched,” rejecting confrontation and instead pushing for “cooperation.”