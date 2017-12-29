Palace will not seek release of Faeldon

THE Palace will not seek the release of former customs chief Nicanor Faeldon to enable him to do his job as deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Faeldon was detained at the Senate in September for his refusal to cooperate in the investigation on the alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday said the Senate is an independent body and Malacañang cannot compel it to release Faeldon just because he was appointed to the OCD.

Roque said Faeldon can work in his detention room.

“We think that the detention of former Commissioner Faeldon, now Assistant Secretary Faeldon, will not serve as an obstacle (for him to do his job),” Roque said in a radio interview. He added Faeldon can craft policies while in detention since there is a library at the Senate.

“I’m sure he can conduct researches there,” he said.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Faeldon to the OCD because he still trusts the former BoC chief.

“So, ibig sabihin niyan ay bagama’t may mga paratang laban kay dating Commissioner Faeldon, hanggang hindi napapatunayan, ang Presidente naman bilang abogado ay bibigyan siya ng presumption of innocence at binibigyan siya ng pagkakataon na manilbihan uli sa gobyerno (So, this means that although there are allegations against former Commissioner Faeldon, until this is proven, the President being a lawyer will give him the presumption of innocence and will give him another chance to serve in government),” he said.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said Faeldon’s new government position “has no effect on his detention.”

“The solution to a problem like contempt is to purge yourself of the contempt, not a new appointment or position in government,” Pimentel said in a text message.

Meanwhile, Liberal Party senators maintained that the President should appoint persons with “unblemished reputation” and not those involved in past anomalies, if he’s really serious in eradicating corruption in his administration.

Senators Francis Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno Aquino and Franklin Drilon said the Filipino people “need honest men in government service.”

“While we respect the President’s prerogative to appoint personalities to positions he deems fit, he must avoid appointing those with questionable integrity, and more so those linked to corruption scandals,” Pangilinan said.

Meanwhile, the OCD said Faeldon will be briefed and given all information needed to help him perform Is tasks, the agency’s spokesperson Romina Marasigan said.

“At this point, what we also want is to orient him. We are preparing all documents for his review to further understand and appreciate what we do here at the OCD and also what we do as the executive arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council,” Marasigan said in a news briefing in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

She said Faeldon’s responsibilities will include the overseeing of the jobs of the regional offices of the OCD. He will also handle the operational matters of the agency.

“[Faeldon] would ensure that all of our regional offices are moving, he would ensure they are equipped with necessary know-how so they can discharge their functions properly,” Marasigan said.

