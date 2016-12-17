Palace wishes Pope Francis good health

Malacañang on Saturday joined the rest of the world in greeting Pope Francis on his 80th birthday.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar extended the Palace’s well wishes and gratitude to Pope Francis.

“We wish Pope Francis good health and good humor as he continues to guide us to build a more humane world. Maligayang kaarawan sa Santo Papa [Happy Birthday to the Holy Father]!” Andanar said.

“For more than three years as head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has successfully inspired people around the world with his humble example, concern for the poor, and strong attention on God’s mercy,” he said. “The people of the Philippines, home of Asia’s largest Catholic population, remain grateful for the historic first visit of His Holiness to the country in 2015. His touching homily in Tacloban has left an indelible memory in the hearts of thousands, especially survivors of typhoon Yolanda or Haiyan.”

Pope Francis visited typhoon-damaged Tacloban and met with thousands of victims of super-typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).